American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Milwaukee, presented by Kohl’s

Join the American Cancer Society and Kohl’s at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Saturday, May 11 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park to help create a world without breast cancer. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.; the walk starts at 10:00 a.m. Funds raised at this noncompetitive, family-friendly event allow the American Cancer Society to save lives from breast cancer by investing in groundbreaking research; providing free information and support; and helping people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early.

To form a team, walk as an individual, or donate, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit MakingStridesWalk.org/MilwaukeeWI.