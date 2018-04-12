Amplified Artist Sessions present: Pretty Beggar

Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for April 2018:

Songwriters in the Round:

Molly & Max from Tigernite

Nick Berg

Gina & Thomas from Rose of the West

Featured Band: Pretty Beggar

No Cover // Music starts at 7pm

Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night. Happens the 2nd Thursday of every month at Saloon on Calhoun.