Amplified Artist Sessions present: Pretty Beggar
Saloon on Calhoun 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for April 2018:
Songwriters in the Round:
Molly & Max from Tigernite
Nick Berg
Gina & Thomas from Rose of the West
Featured Band: Pretty Beggar
No Cover // Music starts at 7pm
Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night. Happens the 2nd Thursday of every month at Saloon on Calhoun.
