Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Rocket Cat

Saloon on Calhoun 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for August 2018:

Songwriters in the Round:

Liv Mueller

Joe Hanson

Matt Spatol from Spatola

Featured Band: Rocket Cat

No Cover // Music starts at 7pm

Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night.

Saloon on Calhoun 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
