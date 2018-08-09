Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Rocket Cat
Saloon on Calhoun 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for August 2018:
Songwriters in the Round:
Liv Mueller
Joe Hanson
Matt Spatol from Spatola
Featured Band: Rocket Cat
No Cover // Music starts at 7pm
Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night.
Info
Concerts, Live Music/Performance