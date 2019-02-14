Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Xposed 4Heads
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for February 2019:
Songwriters in the Round:
Tim from Blind Fiction
Ann Rax Music
Alex from Alex ballard and sugarfoot
Featured Band: Xposed 4Heads
No Cover // Music starts at 7pm
Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night.
