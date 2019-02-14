Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Xposed 4Heads

Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for February 2019:

Songwriters in the Round:

Tim from Blind Fiction

Ann Rax Music

Alex from Alex ballard and sugarfoot

Featured Band: Xposed 4Heads

No Cover // Music starts at 7pm

Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night.