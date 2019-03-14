Amplified Artist Sessions: Wise Jennings
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
You won't want to miss this performance, we can promise Wise Jennings' music is like nothing you've heard before! Describing their sound as a Punk, Psycho-billy, Alternative Americana, Outlaw Country burrito (if you could listen to burritos haha). Don't miss this unique duo and an unforgettable experience!
