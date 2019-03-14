Amplified Artist Sessions: Wise Jennings

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

You won't want to miss this performance, we can promise Wise Jennings' music is like nothing you've heard before! Describing their sound as a Punk, Psycho-billy, Alternative Americana, Outlaw Country burrito (if you could listen to burritos haha). Don't miss this unique duo and an unforgettable experience!

Info

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Live Music/Performance
