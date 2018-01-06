Jean's Jazz Series: Amy & The Rum Boogie Band w/Christopher's Project

The 17th season of Jean’s Jazz will kick off on Saturday, January 6 at 7 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild with amazing local talent!

Amy and the Rum Boogie Band combine for the perfect blend of vocal and instrumental sound to begin the evening. Amy Hernandez Maack’s soaring vocals will leaves you breathless, her sultry voice longing for more and her gospel infused R & B will have you on your feet. A mezzo-soprano, she is classically trained and received her BA in Music from UW-Parkside. The Rum Boogie Band is a tight, pure sounding band with one mission -- to bring Soul, Motown, R&B, and the Blues to you. They will definitely rock your blues away with their dynamic sound and their “cool-cat vibe!”

Then, Christopher's Project brings together a smooth, melodic infusion of Jazz delivered by four soulful musicians. The group has opened for national and legendary acts as diverse as the Temptations, George Benson, David Sanborn, The Supremes, and Jennifer Holiday. They are repeat performers at some of Milwaukee’s annual festivals, Riversplash, Summerfest, Rainbow Summer and Bastille Days to name a few. The Quartet is comprised of keyboards, drums, bass and saxophone.

Created in 2001 by Joe Mooney, Jean’s Jazz is an annual fundraiser for the Racine Theatre Guild in memory of Joe’s wife, Jean. Jean was a jazz devotee and dedicated volunteer at the Guild and Joe continues to grow the series year after year.

Season tickets are on sale through Saturday, January 6 for the entire series. Packages are $60 for adults, $52 for seniors (62+), and $15 for students. Individual tickets are available at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/amy-rum-boogie-band-christophers-project/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

Jean’s Jazz is made possible through the support of Educators Credit Union, Landmark Title, and Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.