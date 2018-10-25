An Evening with the legendary Bob Woodward

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

THE STATE OF THE AMERICAN PRESIDENCY

Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning Investigative Journalist Author and Associate Editor, The Washington Post

THE INSIDE STORY ON PRESIDENT TRUMP, AS ONLY BOB WOODWARD CAN TELL IT

The program will consist of a 45-60 minute moderated conversation followed by moderated audience Q&A for approximately 30 minutes.

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
