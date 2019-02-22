“…an often lustrous revisiting of raucous Southern soul, rousingly delivered and pinpoint precise. He has a voice full of extremely careful scrape and crunch, but his howls never feel unhinged.”—The New York Times

Anderson East is celebrating a breakthrough year which saw the release of his critically acclaimed new album Encore, a nomination for “Emerging Artist of the Year” at the 2018 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and his recent “Austin City Limits” debut.