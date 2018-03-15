Andis Company Hosts Project SEARCH Information Sessions

On Thursday, March 15th Andis Company is hosting two information sessions for Project SEARCH, a workforce and career development model for young adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. The two separate sessions will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and 5-6:00 p.m. at Andis headquarters located at 1800 Renaissance Blvd. in Sturtevant, Wisconsin.

Interested individuals will be able to meet current Project SEARCH interns, hear from employed former interns and talk with leaders about how to apply to the program during the information session. Those planning to attend the event should email Allyson O'Leary, Project SEARCH Manager, at allysono@eastersealswise.com, or by calling (262) 953-2206.

For more information about Project SEARCH, please visit http://www.easterseals.com/wi-se/our-programs/employment-training/project-search.html?print=t