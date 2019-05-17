Andrew Belle w/William Wild

Chicago-based singer Andrew Belle has made a name for himself as a compelling songwriter since releasing his debut album The Ladder in 2010. Though that album held strong at number one for several weeks on iTunes’s singer-songwriter chart and earned dozens of television and film licenses, Belle boldly followed a new muse on the album’s electronic, alternative follow-up, Black Bear. His third and latest album Dive Deep doubles down on the ethereal electronic sound of Black Bear, and sees Belle pushing himself to new depths as a songwriter, a vocalist, and a composer. Soaring choruses and moody arrangements abound on Dive Deep, a thoughtfully crafted and deeply felt album that deserves consideration among peers like James Blake and Bon Iver.