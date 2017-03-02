Andy Woodhull

Event time: 8pm & 10pm

This past summer Andy was the first comedian to make his network television debut on the Tonight Show: Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has also recently appeared on Conan, Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen, and Gotham Comedy Live on AXS. In 2009 he appeared on Comedy Central's Live at Gotham. Andy has appeared at many comedy festivals and contests including, the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, The Maui Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and The Great American Comedy Festival. He has been featured on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom radio show, and was a semi-finalist in CMT's "Next Big Comic". He won the Best of the Midwest Competition at Gilda's Laugh Fest in 2011. His 2012 album release "Lucy" was named top 10 comedy albums of the year by comedyreviews.com Andy is a former resident of Chicago, where he was named one of four comedians to watch by the Chicago Tribune.