Anecdote: A Funny Storytelling Showcase
Milwaukee Comedy presents an evening of stories from some of the best comedians in the region. These performers bring you the inspirations for the jokes they tell and experiences that shape who they are as comics and as people...sounds fancy right?!?
Line Up:
Dana Ehrmann (Milwaukee)
Darius Kennedy (Chicago)
Vikram Pandya (Chicago)
Mary Zee (Chicago)
Hosted by Greg Bach
Door: 7pm
Show: 7:30pm
Ticket Price:
$10 Online Presale
$15 At The Door
