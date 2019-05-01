Angel Street

May 1 - 4, 2019 at 7:30 PM

May 5 at 2:00 pm

Barnett Theatre

http://www.uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance/angel-street

By: Patrick Hamilton

Directed by: Kymberly Mellen

Victorian tranquility is not what it seems on Angel Street. The suavely handsome Mr. Manningham has slowly been driving his devoted wife to the edge of insanity with overt kindness masking sinister motives. This suspenseful drama uncovers Jack Manningham's subtle plot against Bella; however, Inspector Rough suspects foul play as he investigates a 10-year-old murder on Angel Street. *Be advised, this play contains themes of abuse.

"Spine chiller" - Broadway World

Tickets

General Public: $12 Over 65: $10 Under 18: $7.50 UW-W Students w/valid ID: $5.50 Purchase your tickets by calling 262-472-2222 - online to tickets.uww.edu