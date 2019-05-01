Angel Street
Barnett Theatre - UW-Whitewater 930 W. Main St., City of Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
Angel Street
May 1 - 4, 2019 at 7:30 PM
May 5 at 2:00 pm
Barnett Theatre
http://www.uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance/angel-street
By: Patrick Hamilton
Directed by: Kymberly Mellen
Victorian tranquility is not what it seems on Angel Street. The suavely handsome Mr. Manningham has slowly been driving his devoted wife to the edge of insanity with overt kindness masking sinister motives. This suspenseful drama uncovers Jack Manningham's subtle plot against Bella; however, Inspector Rough suspects foul play as he investigates a 10-year-old murder on Angel Street. *Be advised, this play contains themes of abuse.
"Spine chiller" - Broadway World
Tickets
General Public: $12 Over 65: $10 Under 18: $7.50 UW-W Students w/valid ID: $5.50 Purchase your tickets by calling 262-472-2222 - online to tickets.uww.edu