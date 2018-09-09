Menomonee Falls, WI— June 5, 2018 — The Henrizi-Schneider American Legion Post 382 in Menomonee Falls, WI will be hosting its inaugural motorcycle benefit ride, Angels of the Road Ride for Veterans on Sunday, September 9th, 2018. Proceeds from this ride will benefit the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative. Since 2008, MHVI has been providing the services that homeless and at-risk Veterans need to reach and maintain their highest level of independence.

An estimated 300 riders will begin their day at Post 382 with check-in and breakfast before embarking on their travels to four partnering Legion Posts in Waukesha County. Those Posts joining the event are American Legion Post #71 in Pewaukee, American Legion Post #196 in Delafield, Flanagan-Dorn, Inc Post #294 in Hartland, and Cudworth-Stenz-Grisell-Smith American Legion Post #449 in Brookfield. Each Post will offer up its own unique activity or food for the riders to enjoy. After visiting with Veterans at each location and getting their Checkpoint Charlie Card stamped, riders will return to Menomonee Falls for a wrap up party at 3 pm which will include beverages, raffles, musical entertainment and food trucks.

Cost to participate is $25 per bike/car plus $15 per additional rider/passenger if registered before August 1, 2018. After August 1, 2018 the cost is $30 per bike/car plus $20 per additional rider/passenger. Individual who pre-register by August 1, 2018, will receive a commemorative ride bandana. Online registration at https://angelsoftheroad.regfox.com/angelsoftheroad or by visiting the registration link found on our Facebook Page – Angels of the Road Ride for Veterans.