Come celebrate “the happiest concert on earth” during “Animation Magic” on Saturday, October 13 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Relive the music from your favorite animated classics! Featuring the Union Grove Chamber Choir and a select group of outstanding soloists, this concert is sure to be a crowd favorite. We will travel the globe from the mysterious city of Agrabah, to under the sea; from a small, provincial town all the way to St. Petersburg in this dazzling concert that is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Song selections will highlight audience favorites including “Cinderella,” “Hercules,” “The Prince of Egypt,” “Tangled,” "Anastasia" and “Toy Story.”

After a hugely successful first season, the Signature Spotlight Concert Series returns for a trio of musical revue concerts featuring musicians and singers, plus school band and choral groups from the Racine area. With varying themes and song styles, each performance has something for everyone.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors (62+) and students (21 & under). They can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit https://www.racinetheatre.org/production/animation-magic/, or stop by the Box Office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to the performance for tickets.