Anna Tivel w/J.E. Sunde

ANNA TIVEL // J.E. SUNDE- THURSDAY, MAY 23RD 7PM

$8 tickets available here- annativeljesunde-anodyne.eventbrite.com or $12 at the door.

Anna Tivel is a Portland, OR-based songwriter who grounds her work in quiet stories of everyday struggle. She’s a keen and detailed observer, and the characters in her songs come alive in small moments of beauty and despair. With three full-length albums out on Portland’s well-loved Fluff & Gravy Records and a fourth due out this spring, Tivel spends her time writing and touring the US and overseas. Her most recent album, ‘Small Believer,’ was produced by guitar mastermind Austin Nevins (Josh Ritter, Anais Mitchell) and released in September of 2017. NPR praised the album, saying it “repeatedly achieves this exquisite balance of the quotidian and the sublime with imagery that's deeply poetic.” Her previous album, Heroes Waking Up was hailed by Folk Radio UK as "a superb and sublime album from a voice that deserves to be shouted from the highest rooftops.”

J.E. Sunde’s music brings about the finest folk comparisons whether it’s classic or contemporary artists. With the charm of Van Morrison and the conviction of Frank Turner, J.E. Sunde is an undeniable folk force.

