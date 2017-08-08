Event time: 6pm-8pm

Back by popular demand! We've scheduled another round of Grilled Cheese and Beer pairings.

Join Uber Tap Room for a unique beer tasting, pairing four new Wisconsin grilled cheese sandwiches alongside delicious local beers.

Tickets: $20

Starts at 6pm

Groups of 6 or more contact sales@wisconsincheesemart.com for discounted pricing!

Price: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-grilled-cheese-extravaganza-2017-tickets-36835891142