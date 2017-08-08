Annual Grilled Cheese Extravaganza 2017!
Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 6pm-8pm
Back by popular demand! We've scheduled another round of Grilled Cheese and Beer pairings.
Join Uber Tap Room for a unique beer tasting, pairing four new Wisconsin grilled cheese sandwiches alongside delicious local beers.
Tickets: $20
Starts at 6pm
Groups of 6 or more contact sales@wisconsincheesemart.com for discounted pricing!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-grilled-cheese-extravaganza-2017-tickets-36835891142
