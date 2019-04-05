Annual Juried Student Show- Crossman Gallery

Crossman Gallery, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., City of Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190

April 5 - 20

Opening reception: April 5 from 5-7 pm; awards presentation at 6 pm

This exhibit involves a competitive process to select outstanding examples of student work in a variety of media. Over $1000 in awards will be given to the top student artists and designers including special recognition in the area of ceramics, metals, drawing, and printmaking.

Gallery Hours

Mon-Fri: 10am - 5pm

Mon-Thur: 6pm - 8pm

Sat: 1pm - 4pm

Info

Crossman Gallery, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., City of Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
Visual Arts
2624721228
