April 5 - 20

Annual Juried Student Show- Crossman Gallery

Opening reception: April 5 from 5-7 pm; awards presentation at 6 pm

This exhibit involves a competitive process to select outstanding examples of student work in a variety of media. Over $1000 in awards will be given to the top student artists and designers including special recognition in the area of ceramics, metals, drawing, and printmaking.

Gallery Hours

Mon-Fri: 10am - 5pm

Mon-Thur: 6pm - 8pm

Sat: 1pm - 4pm