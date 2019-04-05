Annual Juried Student Show- Crossman Gallery
Crossman Gallery, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., City of Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
April 5 - 20
Opening reception: April 5 from 5-7 pm; awards presentation at 6 pm
This exhibit involves a competitive process to select outstanding examples of student work in a variety of media. Over $1000 in awards will be given to the top student artists and designers including special recognition in the area of ceramics, metals, drawing, and printmaking.
Gallery Hours
Mon-Fri: 10am - 5pm
Mon-Thur: 6pm - 8pm
Sat: 1pm - 4pm
Info
Visual Arts