Milwaukee Inner-city Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) will be hosting its annual Prayer Breakfast Celebrating Black History: A LEGACY FOR EVERYONE

February 17, 2018

Come and join MICAH and affiliates as we celebrate the rich history of the African American experience. Founded in 1988, MICAH is a multi-racial, interfaith organization committed to work on the justice issues of greatest importance to Milwaukee city and county residents. Our current membership includes 39 congregations and relies on the support of a growing number of organizations and individuals. MICAH is of many religious traditions (including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Unitarian Universalism). MICAH remains dedicated to our basic founding principle: the promotion of justice in ways that change lives and how we live together.

The guest speaker for the program will be Mr. Reggie Jackson a graduate of Concordia University and Head Griot (docent) of America’s Black Holocaust Museum (ABHM) and 2015 winner of the Eliminating Racism Award from southeastern Wisconsin’s YWCA and 2016 Courageous Love Award from First Unitarian Society. He is the 2017 winner of the Frank P. Zeidler Public Service Award from the City of Milwaukee. In August 2016 he accepted a position as Community Relations writer for the Milwaukee Independent. He was invited to be a contributing writer for the Huffington Post in October 2017. Reggie has served as a race relations expert for CNN, Wisconsin Public Radio, Reuters News Service and local Milwaukee news channels. For over a decade, Reggie has been a much sought after speaker for ABHM at local churches, public venues, and businesses. Reggie presents untold and seldom told stories in African American history and frequently conducts programs on the Black Holocaust, and African American history and race relations for schools in the region. He is currently serving on the boards of the Zeidler Center for Public Discussion, RID Racism Milwaukee, and the Wisconsin Humanities Council.

Saturday February 17, 2018

Doors Open at 8:00am/Program starts at 8:30am

St Martin de Porres 128 W Burleigh St. Milwaukee, WI

Tickets available by contacting the MICAH office 414-264-0805