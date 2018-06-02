Annual Summer Kickoff- Rare Beer Fundraiser for Autism Speaks

We are very excited to announce our second annual much anticipated beer event benefiting Autism Speaks and Team Snoozie. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. Autism Speaks enhances lives today and is accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.

We are raiding our cellar and bringing out a lot of our rare sought after beers! We will have a beer tent on our patio serving plenty of amazing beers.

We are also excited to have the Brewligans home brew club joining us bringing their top 4 IPAs for your tasting pleasures!

Live Music all day!

1. Upland Bourbon Barrel Coconut Teddybear Kisses

2. Upland Vynosynth White

3. O'so Rubarbarella

4. New Glarus Cranbic

5. Epic Big Bad Babtista

6. Epic Triple Barrel Baptist

7. Founders CBS

8. Founders KBS

9. Avery Tweak

10. Central Waters Peruvian Morning

11. Mobcraft Aunt Hazel

12. Hawaiian Speedway Stout

13. Chili Hazelnut Biscotti break

14. Upland Peach

15. O’So Disco King

16. Hubbard’s Cave Coco Van

17. Terrapin Beyond the Galaxy

18. Toppling Goliath Scorpius Morchella

19. Toppling Goliath Naughty 90

20. Toppling Goliath Double Dry Hopped Psuedo

21. Weyerbacher Sunday Morning

22. Three Floyds Zombie Dust

More still coming!!!