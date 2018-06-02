Annual Summer Kickoff- Rare Beer Fundraiser for Autism Speaks
North 48 (Cedarburg) W62 N599, Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
We are very excited to announce our second annual much anticipated beer event benefiting Autism Speaks and Team Snoozie. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. Autism Speaks enhances lives today and is accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.
We are raiding our cellar and bringing out a lot of our rare sought after beers! We will have a beer tent on our patio serving plenty of amazing beers.
We are also excited to have the Brewligans home brew club joining us bringing their top 4 IPAs for your tasting pleasures!
Live Music all day!
1. Upland Bourbon Barrel Coconut Teddybear Kisses
2. Upland Vynosynth White
3. O'so Rubarbarella
4. New Glarus Cranbic
5. Epic Big Bad Babtista
6. Epic Triple Barrel Baptist
7. Founders CBS
8. Founders KBS
9. Avery Tweak
10. Central Waters Peruvian Morning
11. Mobcraft Aunt Hazel
12. Hawaiian Speedway Stout
13. Chili Hazelnut Biscotti break
14. Upland Peach
15. O’So Disco King
16. Hubbard’s Cave Coco Van
17. Terrapin Beyond the Galaxy
18. Toppling Goliath Scorpius Morchella
19. Toppling Goliath Naughty 90
20. Toppling Goliath Double Dry Hopped Psuedo
21. Weyerbacher Sunday Morning
22. Three Floyds Zombie Dust
More still coming!!!