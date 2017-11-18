Annual Tree Lighting in the Monarch Lounge at the Hilton Milwaukee Hotel

Hilton Milwaukee City Center 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Don’t miss this beloved annual tradition! Following downtown Milwaukee’s annual Christmas parade on Saturday, November 18, the Hilton Milwaukee’s Christmas tree lights will be turned on to kick off the holiday season. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, caroling with Winter Wonderland featuring Olivia Gonzales, family-friendly activities, holiday movies around the fireplace and pictures with Santa. The hotel will also offer a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar for $8 per drink. Complimentary parking with purchase. Official tree lighting takes place at 12:30 p.m.

