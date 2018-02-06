Anodyne Wedding Expo 2.0

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH, 5PM-8PM

Free

Join us and many of our favorite wedding/event vendors for a vendor meet-n-greet and see the space all dolled up for a wedding!

No charge! Just RSVP to erica@anodynecoffee.com

Check back here for more details and special deals...

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
