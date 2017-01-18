"Anthology" Chamber Ensemble Concert
North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217
Event time: 2pm
The Concord Chamber Orchestra's January “sampler” concert is a unique opportunity to hear a number of chamber music ensembles, each featuring musicians from the CCO. These smaller ensembles will visit a variety of genres that, taken together, provide a rich musical collection.
Beethoven’s Septet is a light-hearted piece of music from his early style, while Schubert’s “Rosamunde” quartet is full of drama and a bit of romance. The “Bird Catcher” Trio of Hummel is witty and comical, borrowing a melody from Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute.” Several other pieces by several different composers promise all the mystery and surprise that good anthologies deliver.
Price: $10 for adults, $5 for students