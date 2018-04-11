Anthony Russell w/Veretski Pass & Convergence

Anthony Russell with Veretski Pass, Convergence

Come see the sold out hit of the 29th Annual Berkeley Jewish Music Festival! Convergence brings together 100 years of Yiddish folk music and African– American spiritual music. This exciting musical collaboration joins elements from classical, jazz, blues, and gospel music with Jewish folk songs, synagogue music, and Negro spirituals. Join us for this remarkable performance with acclaimed Bay Area klezmer trio, Veretski Pass.