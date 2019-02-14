Anti Valentines Tour & Tasting

Google Calendar - Anti Valentines Tour & Tasting - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anti Valentines Tour & Tasting - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anti Valentines Tour & Tasting - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Anti Valentines Tour & Tasting - 2019-02-14 18:00:00

Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Who needs a Valentine anyway?

If you think February 14 is the absolute worst, you’re not alone. But never fear, the Anti-Valentines tour & tasting is back!

This $10 special tour & tasting includes a glass of our Unlovable Punch, and, of course, make your own conversation heart to put on the wall!

Post a picture of you and your conversation heart on Instagram with the hashtag #gldmeh for your chance to win a bottle of our spirits!!

Space is limited so reserve your spot today!

Info
Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Misc. Events
414-431-8683
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Anti Valentines Tour & Tasting - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anti Valentines Tour & Tasting - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anti Valentines Tour & Tasting - 2019-02-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Anti Valentines Tour & Tasting - 2019-02-14 18:00:00