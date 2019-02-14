Who needs a Valentine anyway?

If you think February 14 is the absolute worst, you’re not alone. But never fear, the Anti-Valentines tour & tasting is back!

This $10 special tour & tasting includes a glass of our Unlovable Punch, and, of course, make your own conversation heart to put on the wall!

Post a picture of you and your conversation heart on Instagram with the hashtag #gldmeh for your chance to win a bottle of our spirits!!

Space is limited so reserve your spot today!