Aphrodisiac Chocolate Workshop & Wine Pairing

Ambassador Hotel 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Guests will learn how to create a variety of chocolate desserts in a workshop led by pastry chef, Jennifer Gorman, as well as taste three wines paired with chocolate by sommelier, Erik Mulberry.

This workshop is presented in partnership with the Emmy Award winning television show Wisconsin Foodie and Edible Milwaukee Magazine.

Ambassador Hotel 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
