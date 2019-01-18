Apollo's Beacon
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Apollo’s Beacon is a high energy, alternative/hard rock band from Bloomer, Wisconsin. Through playing covers from some of their favorite bands, including Muse, Incubus, and Imagine Dragons, they know how to infuse distinct sounds into their own unique music. Come rock out with these head bangers.
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
