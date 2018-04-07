Apostle of Solitude w/Devil To Pay & Cold Black River

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Everyone's favorite hockey playin' doom head turns the big 50 this year, so he's decided to celebrate with riffs galore!

Join us to help Joe bang his head to the heaviness of:

Apostle of Solitude (Indianapolis)

Devil To Pay (Indianapolis)

Cold Black River (Madison)

The birthday ritual kicks off at 7:00 PM at the one and only McAuliffe's Pub in Racine, WI.

$6.00 at the door! 21+

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Concerts, Live Music/Performance
2625549695
