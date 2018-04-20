April Gallery Night and Day

Gallery Night and Day returns for Spring 2018! City wide!

47 participating galleries through the MKE area!

Highlights include:

Portrait Society Gallery

207 E. Buffalo, 5th floor

414.870.9930

Portraitsocietygallery.com

Dominic Chambers: In Light our Bodies Shift & Skully Gustafson: Outdoor Wig Store

Two solo exhibitions focus on young contemporary painters. Dominic Chambers, a 2016 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, who is mid-way through a graduate program at Yale, continues his exploration of the sentient and spiritual beings who guide us.

Skully Gustafson, a 2012 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and one of Wisconsin’s foremost young painters to watch, creates enlivened spaces from a growing vocabulary of mark making and media. He views the paintings as windows to imagined kingdoms where people and animals preen and convene.

March 30th - May 26th, 2018

Friday: 5pm-9pm, Saturday: 11am-5pm

ACLU of Wisconsin

207 E. Buffalo St. Suite 325

414.272.4032

aclu-wi.org

Photographing The Resistance: Celebrating the Freedom to Assemble

Join the ACLU as we look back at protests and demonstrations through the amazing lenses of a few of our favorite Milwaukee photographers: Joe Brusky, Anna Maria Contreras, C.M. DeSpears, Troy Freund, and Jovanny Hernandez.

Friday: 5pm-10pm

*Hours vary by venue