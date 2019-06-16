ARCA Midwest Tour at the Milwaukee Mile
Wisconsin State Fair Park (Products Pavilion) 640 South 84th Street, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Racing is returing to the Milwaukee Mile as the ARCA Midwest Tour is racing at the famous track. Additionally, the Midwest Truck Series, Mid-American Stock Cars, and the Upper Midwest Vintage Series will be racing. For more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com or http://wistatefair.com/wsfp/2018/01/22/milwaukee-mile-speedway/
