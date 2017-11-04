Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum
Milwaukee Public Museum 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Join us for Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum and test your archaeology know-how. You’ll have the chance to dig for buried artifacts, try your hand at site mapping, and sort finds like a pro! Chat with real archaeologists, get up close and personal with MPM’s Egyptian mummies, learn about some of Wisconsin’s most interesting archaeological sites, and see if you can figure out what Wisconsin looked like in the past.
