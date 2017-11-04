Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum

to Google Calendar - Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum - 2017-11-04 10:00:00

Milwaukee Public Museum 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Join us for Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum and test your archaeology know-how. You’ll have the chance to dig for buried artifacts, try your hand at site mapping, and sort finds like a pro! Chat with real archaeologists, get up close and personal with MPM’s Egyptian mummies, learn about some of Wisconsin’s most interesting archaeological sites, and see if you can figure out what Wisconsin looked like in the past.

Info
Milwaukee Public Museum 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Education, Museums & Tours
4142782728
to Google Calendar - Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum - 2017-11-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Archaeology Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum - 2017-11-04 10:00:00