Architectural Treasures home tour

The Cedarburg Cultural Center will present the 49th annual home tour, “Architectural Treasures,” on Saturday and Sunday, July 28 & 29, 2018.

This year’s tour will once again present an exciting group of architecturally significant properties in the Cedarburg area which offer insight into their history, craftsmanship and preservation.

TOUR DETAILS:

Tours take place Saturday, July 28 from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, July 29 from 12 pm to 4 pm. Tickets are good for both days and tour-goers can start and stop at properties in any order.

Tickets:

$17 in advance

$20 day of the Tour at the homes (cash only)

-Available at Cedarburg Cultural Center / 262-375-3676 during regular business hours at W62 N546 Washington Avenue in Cedarburg or you can purchase online after June 1 at www.Cedarburgculturalcenter.org .

-Advance tickets are also available at: Johnson’s Gardens at 8504 Highway 60 in Cedarburg and Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly at W61 N286 Washington Avenue in Cedarburg (cash only). Tickets may also be purchased at each of the featured properties during the hours of the tour (cash only).