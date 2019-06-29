ARCo Presents: AMERICA HURRAH
Saint Kate, the Arts Hotel - The Arc Theater 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Authored by John-Claude van Itallie and presented in three separate one acts. The acts that will be presented are:
.
THE INTERVIEW - a satirical, stylized, sometimes comic and absurd look at the common employment interview. It highlights the human being's deep need to connect with others and the experience of social alienation.
.
TV - in a television studio three employees play out the game of their daily lives and invite us to question where reality and imagination intersect.
.
Join us at The Arc Theatre, Saint Kate’s very own 90-seat black box theatre, for a variety of artful entertainment. There you’ll meet Arco (Artist Residents Company) — our ensemble of actors, dancers, comedians, musicians, jugglers and acrobats — as well as Milwaukee’s most talented musicians, filmmakers and other creative denizens.
.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite in the "Visit Event Website" link below.