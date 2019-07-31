ARCo Presents: AMERICA HURRAH “Interview & TV”

Authored by Jean-Claude van Itallie and presented in three separate one acts. The acts that will be presented are:

THE INTERVIEW - a satirical, stylized, sometimes comic and absurd look at the common employment interview. It highlights the human being's deep need to connect with others and the experience of social alienation.

TV - in a television studio three employees play out the game of their daily lives and invite us to question where reality and imagination intersect

