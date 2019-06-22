ARCo Presents: AMERICA HURRAH

Dynamic and deliberate, spontaneous and spitfire performances by the official Resident Artists Group of Saint Kate.

Authored by John-Claude van Itallie and presented in three separate one acts. The act that will be presented is:

THE INTERVIEW - a satirical, stylized, sometimes comic and absurd look at the common employment interview. It highlights the human being's deep need to connect with others and the experience of social alienation.

Join us at The Arc Theatre, Saint Kate’s very own 90-seat black box theatre, for a variety of artful entertainment. There you’ll meet Arco (Artist Residents Company) — our ensemble of actors, dancers, comedians, musicians, jugglers and acrobats — as well as Milwaukee’s most talented musicians, filmmakers and other creative denizens.

