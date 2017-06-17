Ariana Vaeth: Solo Exhibition

Event time: 6pm-9pm

Artist Statement

Posing models, furniture, and props to recreate personal events, these

autobiographical paintings chronicle pinnacle moments of my flowering

adulthood. The following paintings frame multi-figure compositions to

intimate details that pull from the larger compositions.

The photo-shoots that lead to the paintings rely on the trust I have with

my models to build the composition with me. This relates to my image

existing in many of the paintings: how I can never fully be director and

actor at once. I am forced to reveal, directly and indirectly, how I

comprehend the people in my life.

My paintings illustrate how I interact with the people who construct my

character, documenting the trust and intimacy built in sisterhood and love.

Immersed in a community of people who challenge my conceptions, I am

searching for faithful representations of who I am.

