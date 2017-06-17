Ariana Vaeth: Solo Exhibition
InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6pm-9pm
Artist Statement
Posing models, furniture, and props to recreate personal events, these
autobiographical paintings chronicle pinnacle moments of my flowering
adulthood. The following paintings frame multi-figure compositions to
intimate details that pull from the larger compositions.
The photo-shoots that lead to the paintings rely on the trust I have with
my models to build the composition with me. This relates to my image
existing in many of the paintings: how I can never fully be director and
actor at once. I am forced to reveal, directly and indirectly, how I
comprehend the people in my life.
My paintings illustrate how I interact with the people who construct my
character, documenting the trust and intimacy built in sisterhood and love.
Immersed in a community of people who challenge my conceptions, I am
searching for faithful representations of who I am.
Price: Free Art/Entertainment