Ariane Lydon’s virtuosic touch on 12- and 6-string guitar, keyboards, Celtic harp and bodhrán come from a long apprenticeship in music beginning in her childhood and spanning three continents. In the last 12 years, Ariane has performed in 40 states and shared stages with John Renbourn, John Gorka, Loreena McKennitt, Tamarack, Tom Paxton, and John McCutcheon, among others. In the words of Lena Spencer of Caffé Lena’s in Saratoga Springs, NY, “[t]his is a voice the world needs to hear.” Singer-songwriter David Noll opens. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5-$15. More information available at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.