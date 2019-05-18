ARMED FORCES DAY CELEBRATION

Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join the Harley-Davidson Museum and active military and veterans from the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy as we honor the brave individuals serving in the United States Armed Forces. Together with the Milwaukee Armed Services Committee and Iron Town Harley-Davidson, the H-D Museum invites everyone to show your support for our troops on Armed Forces Day. The celebration includes Gallery Talks, displays by all branches of the armed forces and the 17th Annual Support the Troops Ride. Begin the day at Iron Town H-D for a free pancake breakfast before rolling to the H-D Museum for a special Armed Forces Ceremony. The American Legion Band will be on hand to perform a stirring set of patriotic hymns and battle cries before Wisconsin’s own RedHouse performs.

This year, the H-D Museum is proud to partner with Crown Royal for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project. Crown Royal believes it’s not what you have, it’s what you give. So, when it comes to honoring America’s service men and women, they want to do more than simply raise a glass. The Purple Bag Project creates care packages to be shipped to the most generous amongst us, our soldiers. In partnership with Packages From Home, national charity partner, packages are sent with thanks to our troops overseas.