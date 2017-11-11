ARMISTICE DAY PROGRAM.

Milwaukee City Hall rotunda, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. John Nichols, national affairs writer for The Nation, contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times, associate editor of the Capital Times in Madison, and and author of numerous books, is the main speaker. The one-hour program, sponsored by Veterans for Peace and co-sponsored by a coalition of peace and justice groups, also will include music by Iraq veteran Jesse Frewerd, and reflections by veterans on the true costs of war. The event is free and open to the public.

On the original Armistice Day, the world came together in realization that war is so horrible we must end it now. After World War I, Congress responded to a hope among Americans for no more wars by passing a resolution calling for “exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding.” Later, Congress added that Nov 11 was to be “a day dedicated to the cause of world peace.”

In 1954 Congress changed the name to Veterans Day, and in many cases it has become a celebration of militarism, honoring the war rather than the veterans who served. Veterans for Peace wants to restore the tradition of Armistice Day as a day to promote world peace. As veterans, we are committed to informing the public of the true causes and enormous costs of war, and working to heal the wounds of wars.

Co-sponsors of the event are: United Nations Association-Milwaukee, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, National Lawyers Guild-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump, Peace Action-Wisconsin, Iraq Veterans Against the War, Progressive Democrats of America, Social Actions Council-Unitarian-Universalists, End the Wars Coalition-Milwaukee, Friends Committee on National Legislation, United Methodist Women.