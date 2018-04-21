Arnold Palmer Spiked™ Half & Half – Special Sampling
Miller Inn-MillerCoors 3931 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
THE CLASSIC DRINK NOW SPIKED
We are excited to announce a special sampling you’ll be sure to love. After your tour Saturday, April 21st, you will be able to try the newly released Arnold Palmer Spiked™ Half & Half, a refreshing blend of iced tea and lemonade made with real juice and select teas. This new take on an all-time classic is perfect to enjoy not only on tour with friends and family, but in the backyard or on the back nine. *Golf lessons and fire pit not included.
See you soon, and as always… CHEERS!
Location:
Miller Brewery Tour
4251 W State Street
Milwaukee, WI 53208
414-931-BEER
Cost: Free
Start Date: Saturday, April 21, 2018 10:30 a.m.
End Date: Saturday, April 21, 2018 3:30 p.m.
Age Restriction: All ages welcome! Must be 21+ with valid picture ID to sample