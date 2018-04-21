Arnold Palmer Spiked™ Half & Half – Special Sampling

THE CLASSIC DRINK NOW SPIKED

We are excited to announce a special sampling you’ll be sure to love. After your tour Saturday, April 21st, you will be able to try the newly released Arnold Palmer Spiked™ Half & Half, a refreshing blend of iced tea and lemonade made with real juice and select teas. This new take on an all-time classic is perfect to enjoy not only on tour with friends and family, but in the backyard or on the back nine. *Golf lessons and fire pit not included.

See you soon, and as always… CHEERS!

Location:

Miller Brewery Tour

4251 W State Street

Milwaukee, WI 53208

414-931-BEER

Cost: Free

Start Date: Saturday, April 21, 2018 10:30 a.m.

End Date: Saturday, April 21, 2018 3:30 p.m.

Age Restriction: All ages welcome! Must be 21+ with valid picture ID to sample