Art for Art

DEALS GALORE! Come out for this special event and you won't be sorry. You will see a wide range of donations and items that will be up for auction. Everything from antique pottery, glassware, rare paintings and vintage furniture will be on the auction block! You don't want to miss this once in a lifetime chance to make that heirloom yours. This is a silent auction so just show up during any of the listed hours. All proceeds will be donated to the CUW ART Scholarship Fund. Free admission and free parking