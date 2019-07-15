Art Challenge / Ages 7-13 / July 15-19, 1:30 - 4:30 pm

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Take time to discover your passion for the arts! Through investigations in the galleries, looking at famous artworks, and finding new materials that spark your interest- each day will be a new theme, a new creative challenge to explore.

$102 RAM Members; $127 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
