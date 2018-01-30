Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life

Google Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-30 00:00:00

Concordia University Wisconsin 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097

"Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life" features drawings by two renowned local artists, Polly Ewen-Caster and Tom Noffsinger. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday and Sunday from 12-4 p.m. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m.

Info
Concordia University Wisconsin 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097 View Map
Visual Arts
2622432149
Google Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-30 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-01-31 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-01 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-02 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life - 2018-02-04 00:00:00