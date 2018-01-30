Art Exhibition - Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life
Concordia University Wisconsin 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
"Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life" features drawings by two renowned local artists, Polly Ewen-Caster and Tom Noffsinger. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday and Sunday from 12-4 p.m. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m.
