Art and Faith, an exhibit by Cherie Burbach

Join us November 4th from 2-4 for the opening of "Art and Faith," a solo exhibit by Wisconsin mixed media artist Cherie Burbach. The exhibit is held at Inspiration Studios in West Allis 1500 S 73rd Street, West Allis.

The desire to offer hope and encouragement is the intention behind Cherie’s art. She’s been a poet and artist her entire life. Words and images are closely tied in telling a story of faith and confidence about the future. She paints with bright colors and whimsical images to show the light of a world beyond this one, where there is only hope and possibility.

Join us for the opening of Art and Faith.

Sunday, November 4th, 2-4 p.m.

Inspiration Studios

1500 S 73rd Street

West Allis, WI 53214