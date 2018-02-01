Art Gallery Opening - "Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life"
Concordia University Wisconsin 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
"Drawing Upon Reflection: A Full Life" features drawings by two renowned local artists, Polly Ewen-Caster and Tom Noffsinger. The exhibit is open now through March 29. Regular hours are Monday through Thursday from 4-8 p.m., and Friday and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
