Art at the Gardens
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Milwaukee’s go-to spring fair for fine crafts and artwork returns to Boerner for the 10th year of Art at the Gardens!
Enjoy a beautiful spring day at Boerner Botanical Gardens while you browse a unique selection of handmade jewelry, garden art, photography, artwork & more. Just in time for Mother’s Day!
This FREE event takes place in front of the Boerner Education & Visitor's Center, and is presented by the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens.
Garden admission is optional, and not included with the event.
Info
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130 View Map
Farmers Market, Festivals, Visual Arts