Milwaukee’s go-to spring fair for fine crafts and artwork returns to Boerner for the 10th year of Art at the Gardens!

Enjoy a beautiful spring day at Boerner Botanical Gardens while you browse a unique selection of handmade jewelry, garden art, photography, artwork & more. Just in time for Mother’s Day!

This FREE event takes place in front of the Boerner Education & Visitor's Center, and is presented by the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens.

Garden admission is optional, and not included with the event.