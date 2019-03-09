"Art in the Burg" Art Fair

More than 80 local and regional artists will gather in Cedarburg on March 9th for the seventh annual “Art in the Burg” juried art fair. The event will be larger than ever before; featuring one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, paintings, sculpture, fiber art and more – all for sale to the public. The event continues to grow in popularity and will feature 25 new artists this year from throughout the Midwest. For many of the artists, it is their only trip to southeastern Wisconsin.

As always, the event benefits the fine arts programs at Cedarburg High School. It is the major fundraising event of the Cedarburg Fine Arts Boosters (FAB) and provides support to the school’s visual arts, drama, band and choral departments.

Highlights of this year’s fair include:

A silent auction of exhibitor artworks. Artists donate one piece of work to be auctioned to support FAB.

A children’s activity booth sponsored by the Cedarburg Art Museum. The booth will include activities in conjunction with the museum exhibition Collage! featuring works by Sandra Pape, Megan Woodard Johnson, Sharon Kerry-Harlan and Della Wells.

A “social media selfie booth” where attendees can pose for photographs wearing the famous fanciful silverware headgear of artist David Gaura from Franksville, WI

Concessions Café will offer food, including sandwiches provided by Cedarburg eatery, Out & Out.

Art in the Burg will be held on Saturday, March 9th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Cedarburg High School fieldhouse. Food and drink are available. Tickets are $4 per person and are available at the door.