Art Opening: "Changing Our World Through Art" by Escuela Verde's Youth "Artivists"

In Escuela Verde's Art Club, students use their artistic skills and voices to work for change in the community. Works in this show speak out about issues ranging from climate change and environmental racism to immigration reform and gender inequality. The show will be up through November 30th.

Friday, September 28th 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53214

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated

Contact: Glenna Holstein gholstein@urbanecologycenter.org

