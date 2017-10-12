Art Opening: Tula Erskine’s Mushrooms by Gertrude "Tula" Erskine (1907-2000)

to Google Calendar - Art Opening: Tula Erskine’s Mushrooms by Gertrude "Tula" Erskine (1907-2000) - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Opening: Tula Erskine’s Mushrooms by Gertrude "Tula" Erskine (1907-2000) - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Opening: Tula Erskine’s Mushrooms by Gertrude "Tula" Erskine (1907-2000) - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art Opening: Tula Erskine’s Mushrooms by Gertrude "Tula" Erskine (1907-2000) - 2017-10-12 17:00:00

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

In this art show, we honor Tula the naturalist, artist, mycologist and citizen scientist. Each skill enhanced the others. Included will be more than forty mushroom illustrations meant for a never-published book to be called Mushrooms of North America.

Thu., Oct. 12 | 5 - 7pm

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated

Urban Ecology Center Riverside Park

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Visual Arts
to Google Calendar - Art Opening: Tula Erskine’s Mushrooms by Gertrude "Tula" Erskine (1907-2000) - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Opening: Tula Erskine’s Mushrooms by Gertrude "Tula" Erskine (1907-2000) - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Opening: Tula Erskine’s Mushrooms by Gertrude "Tula" Erskine (1907-2000) - 2017-10-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art Opening: Tula Erskine’s Mushrooms by Gertrude "Tula" Erskine (1907-2000) - 2017-10-12 17:00:00