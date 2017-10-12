Art Opening: Tula Erskine’s Mushrooms by Gertrude "Tula" Erskine (1907-2000)
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
In this art show, we honor Tula the naturalist, artist, mycologist and citizen scientist. Each skill enhanced the others. Included will be more than forty mushroom illustrations meant for a never-published book to be called Mushrooms of North America.
Thu., Oct. 12 | 5 - 7pm
For everyone | Free - donations appreciated
