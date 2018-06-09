Art Preserve Opening Celebration

Join us for a FREE, fun-filled celebration featuring music, food, and activities for all ages as we commemorate the construction of the Art Preserve (located at 3636 Indiana Ave., Sheboygan). Activities include print your own special edition Art Preserve poster, LEGO Building Workshop, live music and entertainment, and build your own sundae bar. Food and beverage available for purchase. Ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m.